ANC chastises Mogoeng Mogoeng for 'supporting apartheid Israel'

The ANC has expressed concern about chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s apparent support of “apartheid Israel”.

Mogoeng, during an interview with the Jerusalem Times, apparently endorsed the state of Israel.

According to the ANC, Mogoeng had now entered dangerous ground that may bring into question his credibility when presiding over human rights related cases in his job in the judiciary.

The governing party says though Mogoeng had pointed out that his support for Israel was not necessarily the stance of the South African government, which is opposed to Israel, he should not have ventured into that territory in the interview.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement: “We are deeply concerned with the remarks by the chief justice during an interview with the Jerusalem Times.

“The esteemed chief justice entered the arena of political commentary which may make him vulnerable should he have to adjudicate a human rights matter in the future.

“He also openly supported the actions of the State of Israel, actions condemned by the UN Security Council (UNSC) on numerous occasions and contemptuous behaviour towards the human rights of the people of Palestine.

“It was rather unfortunate for the chief justice to state that ‘South African government policy was binding upon himself and that he was not seeking to reject it’ but then clearly and openly opposing it ‘as a citizen'.”