IEC urges parliament to expedite amendments to electoral law

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has urged parliament to move with speed in amending the electoral system to enable independent candidates to stand in future national and provincial elections.

Key among the IEC's concerns is that the next general elections are less than four years away, and that it generally takes them a minimum of two years to prepare for an election.

The electoral body said it was concerned that the 24 months parliament has to amend the law may not be enough if lawmakers don't start the amendment process early enough.

The Constitutional Court gave parliament 24 months to remedy the defects in the Electoral Act.

“We really wish to urge parliament to start immediately with this huge task so that we don't wait for 24 months to start working,” said chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo.

IEC bosses told the National Assembly's portfolio committee on home affairs that the landmark Constitutional Court judgment could see the systems the commission had created over the past 25 years being undone and new ones created.

Mamabolo said the new electoral system could mean reconstructing the whole electoral edifice that has been there for years and rewriting ICT business applications which would take at least a year.

He said depending on the nature of the new electoral system and what parliament decides to do, the number and size of ballot papers will be affected.

“If for instance, constituencies are introduced nationally, it will mean we will need to have a constituency ballot which is different from one constituency to the other,” said Mamabolo.