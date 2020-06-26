IN QUOTES | David Mabuza on GBV and Eskom: 'We need to act'

Deputy President David Mabuza has called for action against gender-based violence (GBV).

Mabuza told MPs in a virtual sitting on Thursday that the time to talk about GBV and the state-owned power utility Eskom was over, saying “we need to act now and act decisively in tackling all challenges”.

On GBV

Fighting the scourge

“As a society, we must fight the scourge of GBV with the same vigour we fought the oppressive system of apartheid so that the freedom we envisaged at the dawn of our democracy will not remain elusive.”

Time is of the essence

“For us, the time to talk about issues of GBV is over. Time is of the essence. We need to act now and act decisively in tackling all challenges faced by the women of our country.”

Mentor the boy child

“If we, as men, can find ourselves, we can advance the moral regeneration of the male soul. Then we can serve as positive role models for future generations. We can mentor the boy child and inspire confidence in them to love women and treat their bodies with respect.”

Removing perpetrators from society

“It is the duty of the state to arrest, prosecute and remove perpetrators from society. This is an undertaking we will not take lightly. We will work to serve and protect women. This we will do with courage, conviction and determination. Justice will be done and must be seen to be done.”

On Eskom

Challenges

“While the road ahead is still long and the challenges we face as a nation may be daunting, we are confident Eskom is heading in the right direction.”

Turnaround programme

“Government has taken a view that Eskom must be supported to implement a comprehensive turnaround programme which will ensure the utility develops and enhances its requisite institutional capabilities to meet the country’s energy needs.”

Fraudulent activities

“Currently, there are investigations in progress to detect breaches and fraudulent activities across key value chains that are core to Eskom operations.”

Leadership

“As a nation, let us stand firmly together and extend our support to the leadership of Eskom as it traverses the challenges of the moment, with a view to building a sustainable power utility that meets the demands of our country and continent.”