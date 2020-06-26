IN QUOTES | 'We will trim down the curriculum' - Angie Motshekga on reopening schools

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has given a progress report on reopening schools. She was talking during a virtual sitting of education MECs.

The second phased return of pupils includes grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6 and 10 on July 6.

Here are seven telling quotes from the minister:

Shortage of resources

“We are working with the National Treasury to see if we can find more resources because as a department we have been completely overburdened and overstretched with resources but we are also hopeful after the discussions we had.”

Teachers with underlying conditions

“We have quite a number of teachers who have declared that they have comorbidities. The rules state that it is a doctor who can declare if you can stay [at home]. You can’t decide [to stay home] because you are 60 and have diabetes. If it is controlled, therefore you must go to work.”

Pupils with comorbidities

“Different schools and provinces are putting measures in place to make sure that they are not left behind.”

Matric examinations

“We don’t want a class of 2020 whose matric is doubtful. They would rather write later because we want the matric certificate to have the same credibility and currency than any other certificate. We are not compromising and we have moved the exams from starting in October to November. They will start a month later.”