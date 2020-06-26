Politics

Six quotes from Julius Malema on VBS, his 'innocence' & lifestyle audits

26 June 2020 - 10:02 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Julius Malema engaged journalists on Friday during a 'public interrogation' about a number of issues, including VBS Mutual Bank.
Julius Malema engaged journalists on Friday during a 'public interrogation' about a number of issues, including VBS Mutual Bank.
Image: Alaister Russell

EFF leader Julius Malema held a press briefing with journalists on Thursday, on various issues including his alleged links with the VBS Mutual Bank saga.

Here are six explosive quotes from his responses:

VBS Mutual Bank should not have been closed 

“The VBS Mutual Bank was supposed to have been rescued because it was one of the black banks. It should have been given a full banking licence and anyone found to have violated the regulations should be charged and blacklisted not to practise banking anywhere. Let's arrest the criminal elements and rescue the bank.” 

Lifestyle audits

“There is no politician in this country who has been subjected to [more] lifestyle audits than me. Sars conducts that from time to time, so I am not scared of such things.”

Associates and VBS Mutual Bank

“They are business people, they have always been, long before the EFF. Some of them, implicated in Limpopo have gone through the courts in Limpopo and won cases. I'm never there and they answer for themselves. They are not compromising me, it's correct for my cousins to do business, let them do it.”

Smear campaign 

“When they said Malema collapsed Limpopo, the intention was to dent his image. R50m tender to collapse a province of R47bn? The intention always, which is 'Pravin [Gordhan's] operation', is discredit your opponents and leave them out there. They just smear you and leave you out there.”

Attempts to save VBS Mutual Bank

“I said to the president [Ramaphosa] if there is anything we can do to save this bank, let us save it because it will be another black failure. To see the bank of the Venda king going down and yet we call ourselves democratic, yet we can't defend what our grannies established during difficult times.”

We are innocent

“There is nothing that implicates us. Why are we not being arrested? Why are we not being charged if these [allegations] are legitimate? Why would a company implicated in a report of corruption and fraud not be charged?”

MORE

Malema 'sets record straight' on VBS Bank allegations

EFF leader Julius Malema will on Thursday address the media on various corruption allegations regarding VBS Mutual Bank.
Politics
23 hours ago

WATCH | ‘I’m not being investigated on anything!’: five key points from Malema’s VBS ‘conversation’

Julius Malema addressed members of the media on the VBS Mutual Bank scandal on Thursday. The EFF leader denied any Hawks investigations, among other ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Drawing the line on social media to secure democracy

Adam Habib has been an influential figure in the South African public sphere, as well as at Wits University.
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Cabinet backs proposal for 'new' airline and eased lockdown regulations Politics
  2. Six quotes from Julius Malema on VBS, his 'innocence' & lifestyle audits Politics
  3. IEC urges parliament to expedite amendments to electoral law Politics
  4. ConCourt got too big for its boots, moans ANC chief whip Politics
  5. ANC chastises Mogoeng Mogoeng for 'supporting apartheid Israel' Politics

Latest Videos

Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
First 8 South Africans receive 'historic' Covid-19 trial vaccine
X