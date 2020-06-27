Luthuli House denies taking over power to appoint DGs, SOE CEOs and chairpersons
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says memo giving such instruction is fake news
The ANC has denied that its deployment committee wants to take over the appointment of government directors-general, CEOs and board chairpersons of state-owned companies.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on Saturday labelled an unsigned memorandum directed to “all deployees” — which has been circulated on social media this week — as “fictitious”.
The ANC was responding to media queries as the memorandum sent shock waves because it appeared as if Luthuli House wanted to instruct the government on who must be appointed to key positions in government.
According to the memo, the office of deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte must be informed of any vacant positions before the posts are advertised.
Ministers would then have to send the following to Luthuli House before they make a presentation.
— Background and summary of challenges
— Post advertisement
— List of abridged CVs of all applicants
— Shortlist with complete CVs
— Recommended candidates
— Summary of candidates which include columns for qualifications, experience, gender, age and province of each candidate
The fake memo says cabinet should not process any appointment without the deployment committee having had its say.
Mabe said this was all false and that the party was “appalled” by the fictitious correspondence.
“The unsigned memo portrays the deployment committee issuing instructions in relation to certain key appointments in state entities. This memo is fictitious and doesn’t represent the official position of the ANC deployment committee,” Mabe said.
“Government appointments are made under clearly defined rules and regulations as stipulated in the Public Service Act. The ANC or any of its structures will never participate in activities that seek to undermine these processes,” Mabe added.
The statement also reiterated the ruling party’s stance on government appointments.
“As a governing party, we are fully in support of government appointments that are based on merits and in the interest of strengthening state capacity to discharge its mandate to the people,” Mabe said.
The deployment committee is chaired by ANC deputy president David Mabuza.