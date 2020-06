Luthuli House denies taking over power to appoint DGs, SOE CEOs and chairpersons

Ministers would then have to send the following to Luthuli House before they make a presentation.

— Background and summary of challenges

— Post advertisement

— List of abridged CVs of all applicants

— Shortlist with complete CVs

— Recommended candidates

— Summary of candidates which include columns for qualifications, experience, gender, age and province of each candidate

The fake memo says cabinet should not process any appointment without the deployment committee having had its say.

Mabe said this was all false and that the party was “appalled” by the fictitious correspondence.

“The unsigned memo portrays the deployment committee issuing instructions in relation to certain key appointments in state entities. This memo is fictitious and doesn’t represent the official position of the ANC deployment committee,” Mabe said.

“Government appointments are made under clearly defined rules and regulations as stipulated in the Public Service Act. The ANC or any of its structures will never participate in activities that seek to undermine these processes,” Mabe added.

The statement also reiterated the ruling party’s stance on government appointments.

“As a governing party, we are fully in support of government appointments that are based on merits and in the interest of strengthening state capacity to discharge its mandate to the people,” Mabe said.

The deployment committee is chaired by ANC deputy president David Mabuza.