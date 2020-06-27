Luthuli House denies taking over power to appoint DGs, SOE CEOs and chairpersons

The ANC has denied that its deployment committee wants to take over the appointment of government directors-general, CEOs and board chairpersons of state-owned companies.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on Saturday labelled an unsigned memorandum directed to “all deployees” — which has been circulated on social media this week — as “fictitious”.

The ANC was responding to media queries as the memorandum sent shock waves because it appeared as if Luthuli House wanted to instruct the government on who must be appointed to key positions in government.

According to the memo, the office of deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte must be informed of any vacant positions before the posts are advertised.