Interprovincial leisure travel not allowed: tourism department

29 June 2020 - 15:26 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has confirmed via her spokesperson that interprovincial travel for leisure is still not allowed.
Interprovincial leisure travel is not allowed under the current level 3 lockdown restrictions, the tourism department confirmed on Monday.

Tourism department spokesperson Hlengiwe Nhlabathi-Mokota said activities allowed under enhanced level 3 include self-drives in game parks, gambling at casinos, dining out, and visiting museums and cinemas. But trips to and from these activities can only happen within one's provincial boundaries.

"In the strictest terms, leisure tourism remains closed and most activities, experiences and attractions (sports, cultural, beach, group hiking, spectator events) which constitute our leisure tourism - which would trigger provincial travel and demand for overnight accommodation - remain prohibited under level 3," she said.

"Domestic business air travel for permitted activities, accommodation and interprovincial travel has been gradually opening up as certain aspects of the economy and social activities (funerals, school with hostels) opened up.

"This has generally increased travel between provinces and [caused] an increase in hotel bed demands.

"This clearly demonstrates that indeed leisure tourism remains primarily restricted."

She added that any interpretation of the regulations to mean a free-for-all opening of the leisure tourism industry - particularly interprovincial travel and wholesale accommodation and hospitality services - was misleading.

