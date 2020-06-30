ANC fails to pay employees their June salaries - again
Governing party will only make payments next week
Employees of the ANC are again facing uncertainty about their finances after the party failed to pay their June salaries.
The salaries were meant to be paid today (Tuesday) after the ANC failed to meet its obligations to pay its workers last week.
Payday for ANC employees is the 25th of every month.
However, two letters sent to staff confirm they should expect their salaries only next week.
No explanation is given about the delayed payments in the two letters written by ANC general manager, Fébé Potgieter. Last Tuesday Potgieter promised employees would receive get their salaries today (June 30).
“Hope this finds you well, and that you are keeping safe. On behalf of the treasurer general, comrade Paul Mashatile, this is to urgently advise that salaries will not be paid on the 25th of this month as per the practice, but will be paid on June 30 2020.
“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this causes, and urge you to make the necessary arrangements with your banks and creditors,” reads the letter.
The letter does not explain the reasons behind the delay, but instead details Mashatile's recent bereavement and advises staff to keep safe from Covid-19.
“Comrade Paul Mashatile unfortunately lost his mother yesterday, so we extend condolences to him and his family in this difficult time.
“Kindly note that we are approaching the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in many of the hotspots in the country. We therefore urge you to be extra careful: wash hands, only go out for essential business, wash hands, wear your mask, and keep social distance,” reads the letter.
Potgieter sent another letter today informing the employees about a further payment delay.
“We regret to inform you that the June salaries will be further delayed and will only be paid, by latest, July 6 2020. We kindly request you to make the necessary arrangements with banks and other creditors.
“Our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience this causes. Do accept that this is not intentional, but as a result of the national crisis in the country,” reads the letter.
The letter was copied to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, his deputy Jessie Duarte and to Mashatile.
When contacted on Tuesday, Potgieter declined to comment, saying salaries issues were confidential.
Duarte confirmed the delays in the payment of salaries.
“The matter of salaries for ANC staff members is receiving attention from the treasurer general, comrade Paul Mashatile. Staff members have been duly informed of the delay in this regard, including the day when salaries will be paid,” said Duarte.
Mashatile could not be reached by the time of writing.
This is not the first time the party has delayed salary payments. In December last year, it emerged that the party's employees were paid only after Christmas as the party was battling with finances.