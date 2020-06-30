ANC fails to pay employees their June salaries - again

Employees of the ANC are again facing uncertainty about their finances after the party failed to pay their June salaries.

The salaries were meant to be paid today (Tuesday) after the ANC failed to meet its obligations to pay its workers last week.

Payday for ANC employees is the 25th of every month.

However, two letters sent to staff confirm they should expect their salaries only next week.

No explanation is given about the delayed payments in the two letters written by ANC general manager, Fébé Potgieter. Last Tuesday Potgieter promised employees would receive get their salaries today (June 30).

“Hope this finds you well, and that you are keeping safe. On behalf of the treasurer general, comrade Paul Mashatile, this is to urgently advise that salaries will not be paid on the 25th of this month as per the practice, but will be paid on June 30 2020.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this causes, and urge you to make the necessary arrangements with your banks and creditors,” reads the letter.

The letter does not explain the reasons behind the delay, but instead details Mashatile's recent bereavement and advises staff to keep safe from Covid-19.