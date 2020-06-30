ANC's cadre deployment 'captured, corrupted and collapsed' the state, DA tells Zondo commission

The DA has submitted a complaint to the state capture commission, asking it to investigate claims that the ruling ANC's cadre deployment policy had a role in “capturing, corrupting and collapsing the South African state”.

The DA has also laid a charge with the Public Service Commission, requesting that it investigate a leaked “cadre deployment memorandum” allegedly sent by the ANC to all government departments.

In a statement, DA shadow minister of public service and administration, MP Leon Schreiber, said state capture has “long been, and remains, official policy of the ANC”.

“Through cadre deployment, the ANC has completely undermined the separation between party and state, thereby ensuring its cadres are appointed to powerful positions in the state in order to serve the financial and political interests of the party, rather than serving the people of South Africa,” said Schreiber.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe on Saturday labelled an unsigned memorandum directed to “all deployees” as fictitious.

Mabe was responding to media queries as the memorandum suggested the ANC wanted to instruct government on persons to be appointed in key government positions.

The disputed memo instructed cabinet not to process any appointment without the approval of the ANC deployment committee, chaired by deputy president David Mabuza.

“Government appointments are made under clearly defined rules and regulations as stipulated in the Public Service Act. The ANC or any of its structures will never participate in activities that seek to undermine these processes,” Mabe said.