Bring back level 5 lockdown: EFF

The call comes as the number of Covid-19 cases in SA has climbed significantly in recent days.

"No amount of social distancing, wearing masks [or] sanitisation will help reduce the rise in infections and death. The only strategy that will help is staying at home," said the EFF.

As things stood, both public and private healthcare systems would not be able to cope with the rising numbers of positive Covid-19 cases, said the party.

"As a result, thousands of people will die - simply because they cannot get access to healthcare. In the next few weeks, the majority of companies, schools and public spaces will be unable to operate as workers and customers will be infected."