Politics

Covid-19 keeping 200 Eastern Cape schools closed: premier Oscar Mabuyane

30 June 2020 - 14:44 By Bhongo Jacob
Nearly 300 schools in the Eastern Cape have been affected by Covid-19, premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Tuesday. File image
Nearly 300 schools in the Eastern Cape have been affected by Covid-19, premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Tuesday. File image
Image: Iavan Pijoos

There are 200 Eastern Cape schools that remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, premier Oscar Mabuyane said in Bhisho on Tuesday morning.

Mabuyane said a total of 291 schools in the province had been affected by Covid-19.

He said 24 health workers from the province have died from the virus, while 838 health workers have tested positive.

Mabuyane and his MECs briefed the media on the work done to stop the spread of the virus.

Education MEC Fundile Gade said 15 people from his department have succumbed to Covid-19 related illnesses. The majority of those are teachers, he said.

With infections rising in schools across the province, Gade said: “There is a need of a discussion at a national level to reconsider the phasing in of other grades that were scheduled to be back on July 6 - for strategic reasons.”

- DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Back to school: As Covid-19 bites, calls mount for doors to stay shut to 6-million set to return

With about 6-million pupils set to return to school in a week's time, teachers and Sadtu in the Eastern Cape are pushing to keep the doors closed as ...
News
2 days ago

Covid-19 cases double in KZN schools in a week

The reported Covid-19 cases in schools increased last week to 187, of which 139 are teachers and 37 pupils
News
1 day ago

SA's Covid-19 child deaths rise to 10 - but they likely 'had other serious illnesses'

Two more children have died from Covid-19 since Friday.
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC's cadre deployment 'captured, corrupted and collapsed' the state, DA tells ... Politics
  2. Zondo on Prasa looting: How can there be no visible action to recover R2.6bn? Politics
  3. SIU wants eight Eastern Cape judgments rescinded over state attorney corruption Politics
  4. Covid-19 keeping 200 Eastern Cape schools closed: premier Oscar Mabuyane Politics
  5. SA Zionist Federation condemns 'ANC assault' on chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng Politics

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X