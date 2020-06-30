Gauteng's 'Covid-19 storm' cannot be prayed away, says premier David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura said a “Covid-19 storm” has arrived in the province and, unfortunately, it cannot be “prayed” away.

Speaking at an event with BMW SA and the Gauteng department of health on Monday, Makhura said the province would consider a “tougher” lockdown to halt the spread of Covid-19.

To date, the province has 39,841 confirmed cases and 180 deaths.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize warned that Gauteng could soon overtake the Western Cape as the epicentre of Covid-19 in SA.