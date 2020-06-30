IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa calls for end to stigmatising citizens with Covid-19
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for unity during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying SA must do away with stigmatising those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In his latest newsletter, Ramaphosa said gone are the days when anyone could say they do not know anyone infected or affected by the virus.
Here are five quotes from Ramaphosa's newsletter.
Stigmatisation
“One of the challenges that have emerged in our country is the stigmatisation of people with coronavirus. As a society, we have a collective responsibility to stamp out the stigmatisation of people infected with the coronavirus.
“There have been disturbing reports of individuals being ostracised from their communities and of communities protesting against coronavirus patients being admitted to local hospitals and clinics. This must stop.”
Showing kindness
"Just as we came together to promote acceptance of people living with HIV and stood firm against victimisation, we must show understanding, tolerance, kindness, empathy and compassion for those who are infected with this virus and for their families."
Empathy and support
“The time when anyone could say they do not know anyone who is infected or affected by the coronavirus has long passed. Now, more than ever, our friends, families, colleagues and neighbours need our empathy and support.”
Number of deaths and infection to rise
“In the days, weeks and months that lie ahead, we will at times find ourselves despondent and fearful as we see the numbers of people infected and dying continue to rise.
“It may be that things have gotten worse, but we are certain they will get better. Our scientists and medical advisers told us the rate of infections will go up as we move towards our peak. But it will certainly come down.”
Health-care shortages
“We know that access to personal protective equipment is not the only challenge our health-care workers face. Across the country clinics and hospitals are facing staff shortages. This problem is being attended to.”