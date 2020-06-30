IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa calls for end to stigmatising citizens with Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for unity during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying SA must do away with stigmatising those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In his latest newsletter, Ramaphosa said gone are the days when anyone could say they do not know anyone infected or affected by the virus.

Here are five quotes from Ramaphosa's newsletter.

Stigmatisation

“One of the challenges that have emerged in our country is the stigmatisation of people with coronavirus. As a society, we have a collective responsibility to stamp out the stigmatisation of people infected with the coronavirus.

“There have been disturbing reports of individuals being ostracised from their communities and of communities protesting against coronavirus patients being admitted to local hospitals and clinics. This must stop.”