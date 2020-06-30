WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to continue hearing evidence of alleged corruption at Prasa
The Zondo commission will continue to hear evidence on Tuesday of alleged corruption and maladministration at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
On Monday, former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe likened the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma at the Union Buildings to that of Donald Trump now at the White House.
Molefe was continuing his testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture after a three-month break due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
According to Molefe, the manner in which Trump was allegedly flouting the US constitution and doing as he pleased with the support of the Republican Party, was identical to how Zuma allowed corruption to set in with the full backing of the governing ANC. Molefe went as far as saying that, “at some point I was the only one dealing with the issue of corruption”.
The other ANC deployees, be it in government or parliament, were prepared to do anything it took to defend Zuma in his wrongdoings, he claimed.