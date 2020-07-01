Ace Magashule defends ANC decision to reinstate Limpopo officials fingered in VBS looting

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Wednesday the ruling party's decision to reinstate officials implicated in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank is not showing a middle-finger to the public but rather a matter of justice.

In a post national executive committee meeting media briefing on Wednesday, Magashule confirmed that ANC Limpopo provincial treasurer Danny Msiza and former Vhembe mayor Florence Radzilani would be reinstated to their respective positions after an almost two-year suspension.

“In terms of allegations, they were mentioned in several reports, like many comrades were mentioned in reports. You can’t charge people because of allegations and therefore that is why we said after almost two years these comrades must come back, but we are sensitive that during this VBS issue, a lot of people died. We are calling upon law enforcement agencies to swiftly act against the perpetrators who might have participated in killing some of the people in that area,” Magashule said.

“We have informed the province before we came out to the public but we will engage our structures and society and we will explain the rationale behind the decision taken by the NEC. This decision is the decision of the NEC as a collective, which is the highest decision-making body in between conferences. It is no disrespect to whoever out there, it is how we deal with the issues of justice and I think it is the right thing to do.”

The Sowetan reported on Wednesday that ANC Limpopo secretary Soviet Lekganyane expressed his opposition to the decision.

The NECs decision comes hot on the heels of the arrest of officials of the bank in recent weeks. The officials were released on R100,000 bail and the NPA says more arrests are on the way.

Msiza was accused of allegedly encouraging municipalities to deposit money in the bank and Radzilani for allegedly demanding about R300,000 after her municipality deposited huge sums with the bank.

Magashule denied that the ANC was not taking seriously allegations of corruption which were brought to the attention of the party.

The NEC sat for two days over the past weekend and also discussed matters related to Covid-19 challenges, the economy, international solidarity and the upcoming local government elections.