ANC asks Cyril Ramaphosa to meet with Mogoeng Mogoeng over Israel comments

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) has charged president Cyril Ramaphosa with speaking to chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng about his recent comments regarding Israel.

This was revealed by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at a post-NEC briefing at the party’s headquarters in Luthuli House in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

The decision of the NEC comes a week after Mogoeng appeared in conversation with the chief rabbi discussing Israel in which he appeared to express his sympathy for the country.

Last week the ANC announced that it wanted the speaker of parliament Thandi Modise to have a “high-level discussion” with Mogoeng over his comments, which seemingly contradicted the government’s position of solidarity with the people of Palestine.