ANC opposes plans to retrench staff at state-owned entities: Magashule

The ANC is opposing plans by state-owned entities (SOEs) to retrench employees in view of the economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Secretary-general Ace Magashule said on Wednesday afternoon that SOEs needed to be sensitive to the current conditions that South Africans found themselves in.

“In terms of the state entities and the cut-offs, we are just saying that it is a position we have adopted. We are against retrenchments and we are actually saying people must be retrained and reskilled, as opposed to them losing jobs. That is our bottom line,” he said during a post-NEC briefing.

“I think we are encouraging our state entities, including the SABC ... Imagine SABC retrenching 600 people during this Covid. What will happen to the lives of those people, what will happen to their homes, cars and children? Those are people who are breadwinners.