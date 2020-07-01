Caught buying, selling cigarettes? You will get a criminal record: Bheki Cele

“It is not just the regulations, not just the minister of co-operative governance & traditional affairs, or minister of police, it’s a full bench of a senior court in the Republic of SA. So, if people [buy or sell cigarettes], that is to commit a crime, so there must be a criminal record. You did it knowing full well that you are not supposed to,” said Cele.

The minister said, however, that discussions with the department of justice were ongoing, reports BusinessLIVE.

“It is on that score that the department of justice has come to the police to discuss how we look at those [minor infringements], but there are some who have been found working with organised cartels, transporting cigarettes ... those will have to stay with their criminal records, but on petty [offences], the minister of justice is looking at that,” said Cele.