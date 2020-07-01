IN QUOTES | DA's Natasha Mazzone on GBV, rape culture and forensic laws

In a debate about gender-based violence (GBV) on Tuesday, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone called on survivors not to give up on reporting their attackers, regardless of the percentage of successful convictions.

Mazzone also called on parliament to prioritise passing the Forensic Procedures Bill.

Here are six quotes from Mazzone's address in parliament.

Safety for women and girls

“There is absolutely no place in SA where women and girls are safe. We are not safe at home, in the car, public transport, at school, in the mall, in the post office or the club.

“Women and girls in SA live in perpetual fear, and this is not normal.”

Rape culture

“Women are not raping women, girls are not raping girls. Women are not killing women, girls are not killing girls.

“We have a rape culture in SA, and it not the fault of women or any victim. The narrative of this country has to change and men must take responsibility.”

Not all men are trash

“I believe there are men who would give up their lives to save me and other women. But those men need to multiply in numbers and spread the message about what is acceptable behaviour and what is not.”

Taking action

“Women, let us stop talking and start fighting back. If you cannot stop the attack, realise you are a hero for surviving, but do not give up fighting. Do not stop until your attacker is found and prosecuted.”

Women are giving up

“Women are giving up because it seems there is no use reporting GBV. Women are being chopped up, pregnant women are being murdered, little girls are having their vaginas and bodies ripped apart by men who are raping them.

“We have a society of psychopaths, and they need to be dealt with. We cannot continue like this. We are at war with ourselves.”

Forensic bill legislation

“There is a piece of legislation that we need to push through, and it’s the forensic bill legislation. Currently, 46,000 schedule-eight convicts do not have DNA samples listed with the government. We do not know if they have been released, we do not know where they are.”