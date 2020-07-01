KZN education MEC intervenes after police clash with pupils over Covid-19 testing

“The source of the conflict was a misunderstanding between learners and teachers on what was the process to follow after a positive Covid-19 case.

“Pupils believe all students and teachers must be tested and show their results to prove they are negative before entering the school, but that is not what the department of health says,” Mshengu said, after a meeting with student representatives and teachers.

According to guidelines provided by the department of basic education, only pupils who have been exposed to a confirmed case of Covid-19 may not attend school, while fellow pupils who are not contacts of a confirmed case should continue attending school.