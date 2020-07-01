Technical glitches mar Ramaphosa's virtual imbizo

A well-intentioned opportunity to give South Africans a chance to speak directly to President Cyril Ramaphosa almost 100 days into the lockdown was let down by technical glitches as viewers — and at times Ramaphosa himself — couldn't make out what the callers were saying.

The session came on the back of criticism that Ramaphosa was getting a free pass from the media and allowed to get away without explaining government decisions taken during the state of disaster.

The presidency had sold the hour-long interaction as a virtual “presidential imbizo”.

“The presidential imbizo is a public-participation platform where communities are able to interact directly with government on challenges in society and where citizens are able to engage on community-generated solutions to such challenges,” said the media alert issued earlier on Wednesday.

The interaction didn't quite live up to the promise. Izimbizo are generally robust and no-holds-barred forums.