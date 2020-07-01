WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa hosts virtual imbizo with communities

President Cyril Ramaphosa will discuss the coronavirus pandemic with communities through a virtual imbizo on Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, the presidency said Ramaphosa will interact with communities across the nation through a virtual presidential imbizo.

South Africans will be able to talk to the president about the challenges they face, as well as offer any solutions they may have.

It comes as health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday evening announced that Covid-19 cases in SA had climbed past 150,000, with 128 new deaths.