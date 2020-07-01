Politics

WATCH LIVE | Prasa-related testimony continues at state capture hearing

Feed expected to start at 10am

01 July 2020 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry will continue to hear Prasa-related testimony from Karen De Beer,  property owner Louis Green, estate agent Nicholas Johannes, and senior advocate Francois Weideman Botes on Wednesday.

Billions of rands worth of taxpayers' money were allegedly siphoned through irregular awarding of contracts to companies linked to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA's then chief executive, Lucky Montana, and his political protectors.

Cases were opened with the SAPS, and accordingly transferred to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, namely the Hawks, given the huge amounts involved.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Martha Ngoye, Prasa's former head of legal, risk and compliance, on Tuesday accused the Hawks of playing merry-go-round with the cases before them.

This was a revelation that did not go down well with the inquiry chair, Judge Raymond Zondo.

Ngoye, asked by Zondo what the Hawks had done about cases reported to them, said there had been endless meetings and exchanges of documents between the two parties, with no end in sight.

Zondo immediately instructed the commission's legal and investigation team to summon the Hawks to appear before the commission to account in this regard.

According to Zondo, it was of the utmost importance for the Hawks to move with speed, as the stealing of public money is not merely a civil matter in which it is usually difficult to get the money back, but also a criminal matter for which culprits should be arrested.

READ MORE:

'It's clear Cyril Ramaphosa lied about state capture': COPE's Dennis Bloem

COPE is demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa take responsibility for state capture and corruption that allegedly set in during his tenure as ...
Politics
1 day ago

State capture: Popo Molefe likens Jacob Zuma to Donald Trump

Former Prasa board chair Popo Molefe has likened the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma at the Union Buildings to that of Donald Trump now at the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zondo on Prasa looting: How can there be no visible action to recover R2.6bn?

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo was on Tuesday at pains to understand how no one was held accountable for rampant looting at the Passenger Rail ...
Politics
23 hours ago

