WATCH LIVE | Prasa-related testimony continues at state capture hearing

Martha Ngoye, Prasa's former head of legal, risk and compliance, on Tuesday accused the Hawks of playing merry-go-round with the cases before them.

This was a revelation that did not go down well with the inquiry chair, Judge Raymond Zondo.

Ngoye, asked by Zondo what the Hawks had done about cases reported to them, said there had been endless meetings and exchanges of documents between the two parties, with no end in sight.

Zondo immediately instructed the commission's legal and investigation team to summon the Hawks to appear before the commission to account in this regard.

According to Zondo, it was of the utmost importance for the Hawks to move with speed, as the stealing of public money is not merely a civil matter in which it is usually difficult to get the money back, but also a criminal matter for which culprits should be arrested.