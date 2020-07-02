Gauteng wants intermittent lockdown as Covid-19 surges: David Makhura

Gauteng premier David Makhura on Thursday said the province would make submissions to the national coronavirus command council to reintroduce stringent measures to try slow the spread of Covid-19, including an intermittent lockdown and slowing down of the reopening of schools.

He was speaking during a meeting of the provincial coronavirus command council, where he said the province had seen a sharp spike in infections and recorded the highest number of active cases.

“We have to do whatever it takes to contain the spread of the pandemic," said Makhura.

More than 1.3-million pupils were expected to return to school on Monday across the country - but that now seems to have changed.

Makhura's comments came just before basic education minister Angie Motsheka announced on Thursday that only three of the planned grades would return to class as scheduled from next week.