No teens or children have died of Covid-19 in Gauteng: Makhura

The majority of people who have died as a result of Covid-19 in Gauteng are between the ages of 50 and 79, and most of them are men.

This was revealed by Gauteng premier David Makhura during a meeting of the provincial coronavirus command council on Thursday.

The province had recorded just over 45,000 cases of Covid-19 and 244 deaths.

Statistics reveal that people aged 50-79 accounted for 65% (156) of the total deaths. These are followed by those aged between 30 and 39 (23 deaths, or 9.4%) and those aged 80-89 (20 deaths, or 8.2%).

Not a single person under the age of 19 has died as a result of Covid-19 in the province.