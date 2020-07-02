State capture: Lucky Montana 'ruthlessly abused his power' at Prasa

Dingiswayo said he clashed with Montana after refusing to sign off a contract Prasa had entered into with a company named Prodigy.

According to him, he refused to sign after picking up irregularities in the contract, worth more than R80m, for training 3,000 Prasa staff in customer service at a rate of R24,000 per learner.

His refusal had severe consequences: he was given his marching orders by Montana.

“On May 19 2015, on my way home, I receive a call and it is Mr Montana’s PA, who says Mr Montana would like to see you now. I said I am close to home. She told me, ‘He wants to see you now’.

“Then on my way back to work, I call Ms Ngoye. I say, 'I think I am going to be fired.' I get to the office and go into his office and then he says he has heard that I am working against the interests of Prasa. He starts talking about some tender that he claims I wanted to cancel. I said we gave advice to the BEC [bid evaluation committee].

“He says, 'I do not want to hear anything from you and you no longer work here.' And he says, 'We can talk about how much I pay you for you to leave.' To which I said I was not interested, and then he said, ‘You are fired’. I was fired on the spot.”

Dingiswayo claimed to have told this to his line manager, Prasa's head of legal, risk and compliance Martha Ngoye.

Ngoye apparently confronted Montana the following day about firing her subordinate without consulting her. She was also allegedly sent packing on the spot.

A week later, their letters of dismissal were withdrawn by Montana, who asked them to make representations why they should not be suspended, which they did.

Montana went ahead and suspended them until he left Prasa.