WATCH | Max Hurrell feasts on Fikile Mbalula's 'eat the virus' airline speech

“People ask why we are operating at 100% capacity on flights. It’s because planes can absorb disease. Planes are fitted with high-efficiency particulate air filters. The filter can eat any form of virus, including Covid-19,” said Mbalula.

“The same does not happen in a car or a taxi. You can have the windows down, and multiple stops. These are very technical issues and since we reopened, there’s been no coronavirus cases linked to flying. You are better protected on a plane than you are anywhere else.”

Any truth to Mbalula's statement?

Though the statement raised some eyebrows online, the filters indeed can kill off 99.99% of all airborne germs and the risk of contracting Covid-19 via the air on planes is low if filters are well-maintained.

According to the International Air Transport Association (Iata), Hepa filters are effective at removing even the most difficult particles between 0.1 to 0.3 microns in size.

The filter, however, doesn’t remove the disease from inside a person. Someone who is Covid-19 positive can still spread the disease when they get on or off the plane.

