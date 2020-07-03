POLL | Applications for UIF Covid-19 relief fund are now closed - how will you manage?

The closure of Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) applications leaves companies and employees with the option to apply for the Reduced Work Time Benefits if staff are still working or companies remain closed.

UIF spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi told TimesLIVE that Ters was a temporary measure to help companies which suffered a loss of income under hard lockdown.

The Reduced Work Time Benefits is applicable to employees who are losing some of their income as a result of reduced work hours and employees who don't have an income due to being temporarily laid off.