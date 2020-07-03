'Today we celebrate victory and draw strength': here's what you need to know about the new marriage bill

Same-sex couples will soon have more rights following the passing of a new marriage bill by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

This week, the NCOP passed the Civil Union Amendment Bill, which prohibits marriage officials from discriminating against same-sex couples because of their personal beliefs.

Here is what you need to know:

The bill's aim

During a virtual sitting on Wednesday, the NCOP passed the bill after it garnered 33 votes from parties which voted in favour of it.

The aim of the bill is to repeal section 6 of the Civil Union Act of 2006 which allows a marriage officer to inform the home affairs minister of their objection to officiate same-sex unions on the grounds of conscience, religion or belief.

This means state marriage officers and magistrates will be prohibited from refusing to solemnise a civil union between same-sex couples.