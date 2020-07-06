Joburg gets a few days' grace to pass its budget

The City of Johannesburg has received a momentary reprieve from the Gauteng provincial government, which gave the metro’s council until Friday to pass its budget.

The metro, a hung municipality which is governed by an ANC-led coalition, is in a race against time to pass its budget this week, after it failed to do so last week, reports BusinessLIVE.

Johannesburg, the richest city in SA, was supposed to pass its budget by Wednesday last week, the start of the new financial year for municipalities.

This was not done, however - kicking into motion constitutional provisions that spell out what action should be taken against municipalities that fail to pass their budgets by the start of the next financial year.

The worst-case scenario for the municipality is that the council can be dissolved, with an administrator appointed before a new council is elected.