Paul Mashatile self-quarantines, a day after being widowed, after staffer contracts Covid-19

ANC treasurer-general is mourning the deaths of his wife and his mother

06 July 2020 - 13:16 By Sisanda Mbolekwa
Paul Mashatile is in mourning after losing his wife and mother a few days apart. He is also in self-quarantine. File photo.
Image: The Times / Masi Losi

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has gone into self-quarantine after a member of staff in his office tested positive for Covid-19.

The ANC announced on Monday that Mashatile will observe a 14-day quarantine to enable him and his family members to monitor his health and in compliance with the Covid-19 regulations.

This comes a day after Mashatile lost his wife Manzi Ellen on Sunday after a long illness. Mashatile buried his mother Mirriam last week.

The ANC said Mashatile's self-quarantine will therefore run parallel to the mourning period.

“Family members have been identified, who will have minimal contact with people who will visit the family,” the party said in a statement.

The ANC urged the public to give Mashatile and his family space and privacy.

