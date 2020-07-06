Zondo commission visited Nomvula Mokonyane's home to verify Angelo Agrizzi claims

The state capture inquiry has heard evidence by a private contractor who did electrical work five years ago at the home of former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane in Krugersdorp.

Charl le Roux's testimony on Monday follows evidence led by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi in 2019.

Agrizzi testified that while he was at Bosasa, a number of people were given monthly payments by Bosasa - and named Mokonyane as one of them. Agrizzi and another former Bosasa employee Richard le Roux testified that Bosasa installed CCTV cameras and other security equipment at the homes of certain people, including Mokonyane.

Commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said the commission had asked Mokonyane to depose to an affidavit in response to the allegations.

“She co-operated and gave an affidavit giving her side of the story. My recollection is she denied that Bosasa had paid her any money as alleged by Mr Agrizzi. She said Mr Agrizzi had never been to her house. The commission continued to make investigations arising out of Ms Mokonyane's denial,” said Zondo.