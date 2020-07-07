Pravin Gordhan explains Eskom claim against Optimum, R4bn overpayments on Kusile contracts

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the ANC chief whip in parliament to explain the Eskom claim against Optimum and the R4bn overpayment by Eskom to contractors at Kusile power station.

“There has unfortunately been ongoing misunderstanding on this (overpayment) matter and the amount of R5bn that Eskom is claiming in Tegeta Business against coal not supplied by the Optimum mine,” Gordhan said in the letter to Pemmy Majodina.

Gordhan wrote the letter to Majodina, dated June 6, to clarify the status of the two matters.

Gordhan said Optimum — which has been supplying coal to Hendrina power station — was placed in business rescue in 2018.

He said Eskom had submitted a claim of about R5.5bn against Optimum in the business rescue proceedings.

The claim was for undelivered coal for February 2018 to December 2018 and for poor coal supplied between September 2016 and January 2018.

Gordhan said when the creditors met last year, they contended that Eskom's claim was inflated.

An arbitration was held, which in March determined that Eskom's claim was R1.2bn.

“Eskom’s voting share was determined at 24% to be exercised by Eskom in any manner it wishes to do,” Gordhan said in the letter.