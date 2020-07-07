R1.5bn budget cut to electrification of SA homes after Covid-19 adjustment

MPs have slammed a proposed R1.5bn budget cut aimed at the department of energy and mineral resources' programme for household electrification.

The cuts were presented on Tuesday to the energy and mineral resources portfolio committee by the department's chief financial officer, Yvonne Chetty, in an adjusted budget.

The adjustments were made as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown which led to finance minister Tito Mboweni tabling a new budget last month.

The cuts left MPs questioning their rationale as they will affect provinces like KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

MPs from across party lines were unanimous in their criticism of the cuts, which will see a number of South Africans waiting longer for their homes to be electrified.

The cuts are proposed for the department's integrated national electrification programme (Inep), run by Eskom and municipalities.

Chetty's presentation showed the department would be cutting R500m from the Inep run by municipalities and a further R1bn of the same programme run by Eskom.

ANC MP Thokozile Malinga questioned the rationale of the cuts, and was supported by the DA's Kevin Mileham, who said the department was defunding one of its few service delivery items.

“It strikes me that there are savings that could have been made elsewhere which would not have affected the service delivery aspects of the department as harshly, particularly, for an example, travel, catering and consultants,” said Mileham.