Sports, arts and culture officials grilled by MPs about Covid-19 relief fund

Some beneficiaries did not state the amount they needed and got R10,000. Those who specified an amount between R10,000 and R20,000 were given the specified amount.

“Then those who got R53,000. This is funding based on their proposals that they want to do a digital livestreaming of their events and so on. In terms of that, the classification was that the highest amount would be R75,000 and there will be a first-time payment of 70%,” said Mabaso.

“Most of the people who received more than R20,000, it was because they received the first part of their approved amount. So that is why there are some people who received R53,000 – because their digital applications have been approved. As a result, the R53,000 is the first amount. After they have completed the work, they will receive the balance that is due.”

Lulama Ntshayisa, an MP from the African Independent Congress (AIC), questioned why different artists were given different sums.

Mabaso said some people were given R20,000, for example Arthur Mafokate, while others like Abigail Kubeka received R10,000 as part of the relief for "living legends".

He said "living legends" were also affected and could not do the work they had been doing throughout the year.

“So the R10,000 was for the masterclasses that they provide digitally – because part of the overall approach was that we need to have space for the legends to continue to do their masterclasses digitally and the ceiling [was] R10,000 for their contribution to inter-generational skills transfer,” he said.

The criteria for the fund applied to:

loss of income due to cancelled events, projects or productions as a result of the national lockdown;

loss of income to athletes and arts practitioners who were confirmed to participate in events that were cancelled; and

financial support for digital proposals providing an alternative to conventional presentation platforms.

In the presentation, the department stated it had reprioritised R130m - R62m at national level and R68m to be transferred to provinces. These funds "will be utilised for Covid-19 related transactions", it said.