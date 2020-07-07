WATCH | Mbali Ntuli's leadership campaign: 'The DA needs to get back on track to make sure our offer is heard'

DA leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli has resumed her campaign under level 3 lockdown.

In a short video shared on Tuesday, Ntuli said she is still dedicated to building a new DA to which all South Africans can feel they belong. One of her goals is to unify the DA’s response to issues of economic exclusion and other social redress.

“We have to be unambiguous when it comes to the issue of redress. People must know where we stand when it comes to issues of social and economic justice.

"It is important for us as a party to discuss our standpoints when it comes to issues such as the state of the economy, the land issue and that so many people still lack opportunities.”