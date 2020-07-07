Politics

WATCH | Mbali Ntuli's leadership campaign: 'The DA needs to get back on track to make sure our offer is heard'

07 July 2020 - 15:25 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mbali Ntuli has raised her hand to take on John Steenhuisen as leader of the Democratic Alliance.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

DA leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli has resumed her campaign under level 3  lockdown.

In a short video shared on Tuesday, Ntuli said she is still dedicated to building a new DA to which all South Africans can feel they belong. One of her goals is to unify the DA’s response to issues of economic exclusion and other social redress.

“We have to be unambiguous when it comes to the issue of redress. People must know where we stand when it comes to issues of social and economic justice.

"It is important for us as a party to discuss our standpoints when it comes to issues such as the state of the economy, the land issue and that so many people still lack opportunities.”

In February, Ntuli launched her campaign and announced she will be competing against the DA's interim leader, John Steenhuisen.

She said the party needs "a new way" which would be based on values of kindness, fairness and strength. 

She also said her blackness qualifies her to be the new leader of the party as she has lived the experiences of many poor black people. She said these experiences will help her fix the legacies of apartheid.

