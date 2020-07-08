Politics

ANC KZN loses provincial spokesperson to Covid-19

08 July 2020 - 10:44 By Zimasa Matiwane
ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Ricardo Mthembu with ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli. Mthembu died on Wednesday
ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesman Ricardo Mthembu with ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli. Mthembu died on Wednesday
Image: Orrin Singh

Former KwaDukuza mayor and ANC KwaZulu-Natal leader Ricardo Mthembu died on Wednesday.

According to ANC insiders, he was admitted to hospital and was in an intensive care unit for a few days.

Following the May 8 elections, Mthembu left his role as mayor of KwaDukuza Municipality, a position he had occupied for eight years, and was deployed to serve as a member of the provincial legislature.

He was a member of the provincial executive council of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and was later appointed party spokesperson for the province.

The party is expected to release a statement later on Wednesday.

MORE

Paul Mashatile self-quarantines, a day after being widowed, after staffer contracts Covid-19

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has gone into self-quarantine after a member of staff in his office tested positive for Covid-19.
Politics
1 day ago

North West premier tests positive for Covid-19 a day after MEC dies

North West premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
News
16 hours ago

North West MEC dies of 'Covid pneumonia'

North West cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Gordon Kegakilwe has died of a Covid-19 related illness.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ANC KZN loses provincial spokesman to Covid-19 Politics
  2. Floyd Shivambu: 'We must use parliament to undo the injustices of the past' Politics
  3. Mmusi Maimane leads call for national stay-away from school protest Politics
  4. Resuming sport under advanced level 3: what you need know Sport
  5. Over 270,000 arrested for breaking lockdown rules: Bheki Cele Politics

Latest Videos

112 days on life support: A Covid-19 patient is recovering after a double lung ...
'The dark outsiders': Who are the founders of SA Satanic Church?
X