Mmusi Maimane leads call for national stay-away from school protest

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called on teachers and pupils to take part in a national school stay-away protest on Friday.

On Tuesday, Maimane called for the stay-away to protest against government's decision to reopen schools during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the protest's demand is for basic education minister Angie Motshekga to reverse the decision to reopen schools.

“After consultation with stakeholders, I today announce the call for a national school stay-away protest this Friday. We call on teachers and pupils to stay home on Friday to protest against the decision to reopen schools before Covid-19 infections have peaked,” said Maimane.

According to Maimane, through the protest those who believe schools are unsafe can take back their power.

So far 2,740 teachers, of the total of about 440,000 teachers in SA, have been infected by the coronavirus, and 1,260 pupils.

“All those who believe schools are unsafe and should remain closed until basic safety measures are in place, now is your time to take back your power from government,” he said.