Probe under way into how alcohol is 'clogging' hospital beds

"So we have been following the data. We looked at the data during lockdown and we saw a huge reductions in hospital beds during the lockdown, which now have increased.

"Our job is to keep the hospital beds open for Covid. What we have to do is prevent alcohol-related injuries.”

"We also see that a lot of the alcohol accidents happen at night, and so we have to try and control the accidents which happen at night.

"We have got to try and control alcohol-related incidents, such as gender-based violence and what alcohol does to our emergency rooms.

"It is quite clear that there is a direct relationship between alcohol use and bed occupancy. We need to find a way of protecting the beds so that we can use them for Covid-19. It is a waste of beds: any alcohol-related injury is a waste of a bed. As South Africans we should be doing everything we can to protect the beds and minimise alcohol-related injuries."