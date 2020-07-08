LISTEN | Stop partying and stay safe, says Jessie Duarte
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has sent a strong message to ANC members to use WhatsApp groups to spread information about Covid-19 instead of gossiping and socialising.
In a voice note circulated to party members, Duarte said South Africans have not fully internalised the impact of Covid-19.
She asked members to remain cautious and follow all preventative measures.
Here is the message she shared:
“We know many people are still participating in buying alcohol and having parties. Stop that. I ask comrades to stop going to the parties and partying at home with others. Let us have a moment where we understand we are living in a dangerous time and we need to save ourselves and those we love," said Duarte.
Duarte urged ANC members to take the pandemic seriously and put their presence in all corners of the country to good use.
“Can we spread the message far and wide? We have branches in every ward of this country. All we need to do is to activate and weaponise our WhatsApp groups and instead of talking about irrelevant issues, such as who said what and where and gossiping, let us all speak with one voice and spread this message and put those WhatsApp groups to good use,” said Duarte.
She called on all those who were still in denial about the seriousness of the pandemic to look at “what is happening in the ANC in the last two weeks”.
Duarte said the governing party has lost an organiser and a spokesperson and has seen many members testing positive for Covid-19.
“We have to take courage and ask people to keep themselves safe, to socially distance, to wash their hands and, if possible to work from home, and not to go out if it is not necessary.
“We do not want to spread fear and panic but what we do want to do is to ask for caution and for people to keep themselves safe for the sake of their families and for the sake of other people with whom they will be in contact,” Duarte said.