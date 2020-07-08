Taxis urged to drive with windows open to stop Covid-19 spread

A member of the health department's ministerial advisory committee on the coronavirus has urged taxi operators and commuters to keep windows open despite the cold weather.

Speaking during a meeting with the National Assembly's health portfolio committee on Wednesday, Professor Glenda Gray said improved ventilation was crucial in curbing the spread of Covid-19 within minibus taxis.

Gray also reiterated that travelling by air was “the safest place to be” during the pandemic, given the circulation of air within aeroplanes.

“Air travel is very safe. The aircraft moves air from outside every three minutes so it replaces the air every three minutes. Plus, the filters they use are Hepa filters and they are the filters we use in operating theatres, in hospitals, in ICUs and so on. In addition the air continually, even though it is being recirculated every three minutes, is blown from the ceiling to the floor all the time and so it is probably the safest place to be.