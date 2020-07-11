Honour Ricardo Mthembu by uniting General Gizenga Mpanza region: Zikalala

The only way to honour the late ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu is to unite the General Gizenga Mpanza region.

This was the sentiment expressed by ANC provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala as he delivered Mthembu's eulogy on Saturday.

“Comrade Ricardo believed in unity of the movement, unity must always be a priority for each and everyone, the only way to honour comrade Ricardo is to unite the region and reclaim activism and let the ANC be present throughout this region,” Zikalala said.