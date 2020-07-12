WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa stops alcohol sales and implements curfew ... again
12 July 2020 - 22:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an immediate ban on alcohol sales in a national address on Sunday evening.
He said this was to ensure that hospital beds were not taken up “by those who come in resulting from alcohol-induced trauma or injuries”.
Along with the ban on alcohol, Ramaphosa reinstated a curfew from 9pm to 4am from Monday, as well as stopping family visits in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 in SA.