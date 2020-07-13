Alan Winde blasts Cyril Ramaphosa's 'tourism accommodation ban'

Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the tourism sector will “likely be decimated” following a ban on leisure tourism accommodation announced in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday.

He said the decision for the ban was made “without proper scientific evidence or reasoning to support” it, putting 200,000 tourism jobs in the Western Cape alone at risk.

“I am deeply concerned by the effective banning of all leisure tourism accommodation as promulgated in regulations yesterday,” Winde said on Monday.

“Leisure tourism accommodation that can open safely, following proper safety protocols, should be allowed to do so. We need to view the tourism sector as a partner in our Covid-19 pandemic, and work with them to adapt to this new normal,” he said.

He said he would be raising his concern directly with Ramaphosa “as a matter of urgency” and that the Western Cape government would continue to push for the “safe reopening” of the tourism sector.