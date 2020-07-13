Failure to enforce wearing of masks can get you a criminal record: Lamola

Failure to enforce the wearing of a face mask could result in a criminal record for event organisers, store managers and other compliance officers, the government has warned.

And if individual compliance does not improve, then the government may impose the same criminality on individuals who do not adhere to the mandatory wearing of masks announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

“It does indeed create a criminal offence,” said justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola on Monday, responding to a question on whether wearing a mask would attract a criminal record.

“It does not differentiate between a fine and an imprisonment - both of them do give you some kind of a criminal offence. It's something which we are still dealing with. But at this stage, that is what it is - that is the law.”

But for now, the obligation and duty of ensuring compliance is on those responsible for workplaces, store managers and owners, building owners and those responsible for organising events where the public congregate.