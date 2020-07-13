Politics

'I feel fine,' says deputy minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu after positive Covid-19 test

Deputy minister of social development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu confirmed her positive test on Monday

13 July 2020 - 15:58 By Naledi Shange
Deputy minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has tested positive for Covid-19.
Deputy minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Supplied

Deputy social development minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu has tested positive for Covid-19, her ministry announced on Monday.

Bogopane-Zulu was in self-isolation.

In a statement, she said that she was in good spirits.

“I feel fine and will continue fulfilling my functions from home over the next 14 days. I have shown no symptoms, so far,” Bogopane-Zulu said.

She encouraged South Africans to do all they could to prevent getting infected.

“I would like to appeal to South Africans to wear their masks, practise social distancing and wash their hands regularly,” she said.

MORE

North West premier tests positive for Covid-19 a day after MEC dies

North West premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

Gauteng premier David Makhura tests positive for Covid-19

Gauteng premier David Makhura said he developed mild Covid-19 symptoms on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I feel fine,' says deputy minister after positive Covid-19 test Politics
  2. Failure to enforce wearing of masks can get you a criminal record: Lamola Politics
  3. Curbs don't limit freedom, they limit Covid-19: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Politics
  4. 'I did not get support': Malusi Gigaba on ANC seniors and 'untruths' told in ... Politics
  5. President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns death of 'fearless' Zindzi Mandela Politics

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X