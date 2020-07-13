'I feel fine,' says deputy minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu after positive Covid-19 test

Bogopane-Zulu was in self-isolation.

In a statement, she said that she was in good spirits.

“I feel fine and will continue fulfilling my functions from home over the next 14 days. I have shown no symptoms, so far,” Bogopane-Zulu said.

She encouraged South Africans to do all they could to prevent getting infected.

“I would like to appeal to South Africans to wear their masks, practise social distancing and wash their hands regularly,” she said.