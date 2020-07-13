'Inexcusable' to fill hospital beds with alcohol-related cases: Zweli Mkhize

It would be “inexcusable” to have hospital beds filled with patients who are casualties of alcohol abuse when this could compromise the lives of those who need treatment for Covid-19.

This is according to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, who was briefing the media on Monday to elaborate on the stringent measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night.

Among the measures announced on Sunday was the suspension on alcohol sales and the reintroduction of a night-time curfew.

Mkhize said that while some people might have been taken by surprise, there were many people who have welcomed and supported the suspension of the sale and distribution of alcohol.

Mkhize said the consumption of alcohol in SA was high.

“It is estimated that 31% of South Africans 15 years or older are alcohol drinkers. Despite the low proportion of adult South Africans who drink, we are one of the countries who drink the most,” he said.

Mkhize said almost six out of 10 drinkers over the age of 15 were reported to engage in “binge drinking”.

Mkhize said that during level 5 and level 4 of the lockdown — when alcohol sales were not permitted — there was a 60% to 70% reduction in trauma admissions at hospitals. But when alcohol restrictions were lifted during level 3, facilities reported up to 60% increase in trauma emergency centre admissions and up to 200% increase in ICU trauma admissions.