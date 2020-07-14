Combining elections will be difficult but it's up to you, IEC tells MPs

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has thrown the ball back into politicians' courts, saying it was in their hands whether SA combined local government polls with provincial and national elections.

IEC vice-chairperson Janet Love said combining elections would be a policy decision, a matter that was in the hands of politicians and parliament.

“You could talk briefly among yourselves and come up with pros and cons of a combined elections versus not a combined election,” she said.

“For example, a combined election means you focus your efforts once in five years on one day. That's potentially a very big advantage because of the cost to political parties [and] to the state for an election.

“The disadvantage is the possibility for you to go out to your constituencies ... to the electorate to engage in electoral processes, is once in five years rather than once in two and a half years.”