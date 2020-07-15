'A miscarriage of justice': supporters rally behind Zandile Gumede as trial resumes

ANC branches aligned to corruption-accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede are demanding a total dismissal of the case against her, ahead of her court appearance on Thursday.

Gumede and co-accused former chairperson of the infrastructure committee Mondli Mthembu are out on bail after allegedly illegally benefiting from a R280m waste tender issued by the municipality while she was still mayor.

“It's been exactly one year and two months. The prosecution team has not been able to present any preferred charges against the two comrades,” said Mzomhle Dube on behalf of Gumede's supporters.

“The court has reasonably intervened to assist the prosecution team to formulate and present the long-awaited charges, but nothing has sufficed.”

He called on the court to dismiss “these unknown political allegations against Zandile Gumede and Mondli Mthembu as baseless and unsubstantiated — and simply withdraw these allegations”.