Bheki Cele a step closer to appointing Ipid boss, despite objections to 'flawed process'

ANC MP Kebby Maphatsoe criticised the opposition MPs, saying they were opposed to Ntlatseng because she is a woman.

“We sometimes undermine the quality of women that we have in our country. If people do not have confidence in a woman who has spent time studying and working on some of these things, and you come to the committee and say we don't want this woman, what kind of a country are we?” he said.

“As the ANC we support emancipation of women and the empowerment of women because they are the same like us, and if they have the qualifications, they meet the requirements, we must support them.”

Cele blamed the delay on a failure by previous candidates to meet the requirements. He told MPs that two recruitment processes followed by the state could not find a suitable candidate. In the end, and with the help of a private company, the state embarked on a head-hunting process.

“We tried to fall within the 12 months as prescribed by the law. It couldn't happen. We made serious attempts to deal with the matter,” he said.

Joemat-Pettersson acknowledged that the committee was in a tight corner as the high court in Pretoria noted in the Collins Khosa case the inadequacy of the existing investigative mechanism in Ipid.

“The judge noted it was a serious concern that Ipid does not have a permanent executive director for the duration of the lockdown who could act independently, as was required by the court in the minister [Cele] and McBride matter,” she said.

Joemat-Pettersson said it was important for MPs to discuss whether Ipid should remain without an executive head until the act is amended, which could take more than a year. On the other hand, the law does not provide for the extension of the acting Ipid head's term.

“The argument further is that during this period of Covid-19 and with all the cases that have been referred to Ipid, it would be irresponsible of the committee not to have an Ipid head whilst we have so many cases referred to Ipid,” she said.

Ntlatseng, 49, holds LLB and BProc degrees from Unisa. She is a former director of community police relations under the secretariat for civilian police oversight and monitoring in Gauteng. She has 21 years' experience in safety and security in the public sector and at least 10 years in senior management.

A sitting of the National Assembly will still have to approve her appointment for it to be final.